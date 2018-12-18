Computer Aided Technology Partners With MADE St. Louis

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. — December 18, 2018 — Computer Aided Technology (CATI) has partnered with MADE, a new community workspace based in St. Louis, Mo. MADE launched its new maker space on November 15, 2018, with a ribbon cutting ceremony. More than 700 makers, artists, designers, and entrepreneurs of the greater St. Louis area were present to see the new technology available to them. The MADE mission is to cultivate local creativity, foster curiosity, and support diversity in creative practice. The MADE community, with all levels of experience ranging from experts to novice users, believes that creation is a way of life and we are each driven by a basic need to shape the world around us.

Computer Aided Technology is MADE’s exclusive provider of Stratasys FDM 3D Printers and Roland Benchtop CNC Milling machines, placing a Stratasys F Series 3D Printer and a Roland Benchtop CNC Machine onsite. In addition to the rapid prototyping equipment provided by CATI, MADE houses a plethora of capabilities and tools including (but not limited to):

Woodworking – Saws, lathes, routers, etc.;

Metals and Machining – CNC mills, lathes, sheet metal bending break, TIG and MIG welding;

Finishing – Sand blasting, powder coating, and paint spraying;

Plastics Manufacturing – Vacuum forming, injection molding; and

Textile Production – Silk screening, sewing, quilting.

Director of Operations Vince Schell said: “The staff and members at MADE are buzzing with excitement for the new equipment offered by CATI. The Roland MDX-50 and Stratasys F170 are essential prototyping tools to get a project going fast. We are thrilled to offer high end technologies to our members. As our new partnership between MADE and CATI grows we plan to continue to offer the best technologies to our growing community.”

CATI personnel will be engaged in teaching classes for MADE on 3D printing and other manufacturing processes as well as helping entrepreneurs with the creation and development of their projects.

Posted December 18, 2018

Source: Computer Aided Technology (CATI)