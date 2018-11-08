Techtextil And Texprocess 2019: Almost Fully Booked Up

FRANKFURT — November 8, 2018 — With around six months still to go before they open their doors, the trade-fair duo of Techtextil, Leading International Trade Fair for Technical Textiles and Nonwovens, and Texprocess, Leading International Trade Fair for Processing Textile and Flexible Materials, is almost fully booked up. The number of registrations received for the two fairs (14 to 17 May 2019) is already significantly over that of the previous editions. Although companies can still register to exhibit at both events, they should not delay as the remaining exhibition space is limited.

Techtextil with a broad spectrum for all areas of application

To date, around 1,000 companies from 54 countries have registered for Techtextil 2019. The exhibitors at Techtextil present the complete spectrum of technical textiles and nonwovens. Next year will see a significant increase in the fields of technology and fibres & yarns. Also very well represented are suppliers of woven fabrics, coated textiles and functional apparel textiles. The exhibitors show fibre-based products for all areas of applications, in particular, an expanded range for the industry, for architecture and civil engineering, apparel, mobility, medicine, sport and hazard protection.

Texprocess shows the entire textile processing chain

With over 250 registrations already received from 31 countries, the concurrent Texprocess presents the complete spectrum of textile processing technologies from design, via cutting, making, trimming, textile digital printing, dressing and finishing, to textile logistics and textile recycling. In the case of Texprocess, too, there is only a limited amount of exhibition space still available.

New Techtextil Forum: deadline for programme proposals approaching rapidly

With the Techtextil Forum, Techtextil 2019 will have a new platform for the exchange of ideas and information between exhibitors and trade visitors, as well as researchers, developers and users of technical textiles. Techtextil Forum will be held within the framework of the fair, on all four days and free of charge for all trade-fair participants. Proposals for lectures, discussions and workshops can still be submitted until 16 November.

Techtextil and Texprocess will take place in Frankfurt am Main from 14 to 17 May 2019.

Source: Messe Frankfurt