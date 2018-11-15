Tarkett Launches Its Latest Cradle To Cradle™ Certified Rubber Flooring Collection — Pentagonals

SOLON, Ohio — November 9, 2018 — Tarkett, a worldwide leader in innovative and sustainable flooring and sports surface solutions, launches its latest Cradle to CradleTM certified rubber flooring collection — Pentagonals. Three pentagonal shapes comprise this collection, providing specialized flooring to create distinctive designs in a material known for performance.

“Rubber flooring has always offered practical beauty and often is specified for its durability and low overall maintenance,” said Terry Mowers, Vice President Commercial Design, Tarkett North America. “With our Pentagonals collection, we’ve introduced all-new intriguing and artistic design elements to tried-and-true performance flooring.”

Pentagonals were inspired by one of the world’s most intriguing geometric puzzles —searching for five-sided shapes that tile the plane, or fill a surface without overlapping or leaving gaps. In all this time, only 15 such pentagons have been discovered, and Tarkett has selected three of them to debut in this new rubber flooring collection:

Shell creates a random or linear pattern on the floor.

Monument is a stately shape that creates direction and a sense of movement on the floor.

Diamond echoes the cut of a precious stone, creating a dazzling floor design.

However, shape is not the only choice within the line. Because Pentagonals are crafted from Johnsonite’s time-tested rubber flooring, practically limitless color and texture combinations are available. Pentagonals will be available in 142 solid colors and a variety of marbleized patterns and speckled colorways. A host of different textures add to design options and improve safety.

The Pentagonals design process is driven by the newly developed online visualizer at pentagonals.tarkett.com, designed to walk customers through the easy, step-by-step selection process resulting in a personalized flooring layout. For more complicated designs than the visualizer allows, Tarkett’s Designer on Demand program is available to assist with custom layouts.

Pentagonals rubber flooring is equally beautiful when it comes to sustainability. Johnsonite’s

rubber flooring is:

FloorScore™ certified and meets CA 01350

Cradle to Cradle Bronze certified v3.1

ILFI Living Product Challenge Imperative Certified with a Water Petal Certification

Phthalate-free, except for recycled materials

Non-PVC

Part of the ReStart® reclamation program

Made in the U.S.A. in an ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certified plant

As part of Tarkett’s 2020 sustainability goals, the company assessed every material in its rubber flooring through Environmental Protection Encouragement Agency standards. Tarkett exceeded its goals by using these assessments to optimize its rubber flooring, resulting in the elimination of materials of high concern, such as zinc borate.

“Our design team works closely with our R&D and sustainability teams to ensure we’re doing good by developing innovative, sustainable flooring solutions,” said Mowers. “With Pentagonals, you get endless sustainable design opportunities in a product that offers performance, safety, and low maintenance.”

Posted November 15, 2018

Source: Tarkett