Port Houston Committed To Sustained Growth

HOUSTON — November 16, 2018 — The Fiscal Year 2019 Operating and Capital Budget was approved Tuesday during the Annual Budget Workshop, a special meeting of the Port Commission of the Port of Houston Authority. Projecting solid growth of revenues at 6 percent fueled by container terminals, the operating cash flow generated will support the 2019 Capital Budget of $287 million.

With the approval of the budget, the Port Commission further demonstrated its commitment to growing the business of the busiest port on the U.S. Gulf Coast with reinvestment of these funds to advance Port Houston’s vision to be America’s Distribution Hub for the Next Generation.

Following the Budget Workshop, government relations staff led a review of public policy priorities of federal legislation in the best interests of Port Houston and growing and maintaining the efficiency and safety of the Houston Ship Channel, the nation’s busiest waterway. State and local legislative matters were also discussed.

The next regular Port Commission meeting is scheduled to be held Wednesday, Dec. 12 at 9 a.m.

Posted November 19, 2018

Source: Port Houston