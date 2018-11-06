Copland Fabrics, Copland Industries Announce End Of An Era

BURLINGTON, N.C. — November 1, 2018 — Copland Fabrics Inc. and Copland Industries Inc., Burlington, N.C., announced they will cease operations by the end of the year. In business since 1941 and run by four generations of the Copland family, the company cited Chinese competition and increasing costs as reasons for the closure.

Jason C. Copland, president and CEO, issued a statement about the company’s decision:

“With a heavy heart, the board and management of Copland Fabrics Inc., and Copland Industries Inc. are announcing that the companies will end all manufacturing operations at the end of 2018. For four generations, we have manufactured fabrics on the banks of the Haw River in Hopedale. Unfortunately, the economics of domestic textile manufacturing — including the continued onslaught of ever-cheaper fabrics from China, combined with ever-increasing costs — give us no choice but to stop our operations.

We are not declaring bankruptcy, and we will do everything in our power to exit the textile business with dignity and respect for our community and for our employees. Employees will continue to be paid through the end of the year, and the Copland family will be working tirelessly to try to help these hard-working employees find new employment. We will honor our scholarships for our students at North Carolina universities. We appreciate all of the employees and families that have made Copland the place it has been since 1941. Every one of them has been a valued piece of our history and heritage, and we appreciate the chance we have had to lead these fine folks and, hopefully, make a positive difference in their lives.

It has been an honor to be a long-time business in Alamance County. Though our textile businesses are closing, the Copland family remains committed to doing what we can to help our community in the future.”

Posted November 6, 2018

