Web Industries Rebrands To Align With Fundamental Shift In Manufacturing Sector’s Business Values

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — October 17, 2018 — A rebranding initiative designed to cultivate relationships, trust and transparency with customers, prospects and suppliers has been launched by Web Industries, an employee-owned precision converter and outsource manufacturer serving the Aerospace, Medical, Personal & Home Care, and Industrial markets.

According to Vice President of Corporate Development Kevin Young, “Our rebranding is transformational. It changes our entire approach and way of thinking. Central to the rebrand’s implementation is fine-tuning Web’s work culture from one that places precision converting and outsource manufacturing services at its mission’s core to one that values reciprocal trust among Web, its customers and suppliers above all other priorities. This demands extensive training and total commitment to put into practice. Essentially, we are capitalizing on the words of our founder, Bob Fulton, who said, “The essence of life is relationships.”

“The manufacturing landscape is evolving,” Young adds. Vendor-manufacturer relationships will become deeper and more interdependent. The signs are all pointing in that direction.”

Young confirms the need for rethinking the ways in which Web Industries conducts business by citing the book “Grow: How Ideals Power Growth and Profit at the World’s Greatest Companies,” by marketing authority Jim Stengel. In his book, Stengel writes:

“A brand ideal is a business’s essential reason for being, the higher-order beneﬁt it brings to the world,” and notes that by operating according to this and related principles, the world’s best businesses achieve growth rates triple those of competitors, and they outperform the market by 400%.

“At Web Industries, our ideal is to inspire ingenuity through the power of close relationships, an increasingly critical value in today’s manufacturing world,” Young says. “Our rebrand will help create a platform for building tighter bonds. Ultimately, our customers will benefit from the reassurance that comes from doing business with a company whose brand signifies not only technical expertise, but trust as well.”

The rebranding initiative came about when the company’s board of directors broached the question, “What is different about us from other converters of flexible materials? In short, why do we exist?”

The question sparked a quest to understand the business’s perception by the marketplace and how well it did or did not align with its resources and capabilities.

“When we canvassed the market, respondents to one survey said that Web Industries ‘listens intently in all interactions,’” Young says. “And in another, 80% agreed that we bring customers ‘ingenious solutions.’

“From that, we formulated our new tagline, ‘Ingenuity with a personal touch’ as a declaration of what customers should expect from us. This declaration will appear on all of Web Industries’ communications materials, ranging from letterhead and business cards to the company’s new website.

“Looking ahead, we will be constantly evolving our approach, discovering new ways to fulfill our purpose and deliver on our promise.”

New Website

Web Industries’ rebrand will yield immediate benefits to customers in each of the business’s market sectors. For example, the redesigned website, www.webindustries.com, has more in-depth channels for each market segment — Aerospace, Medical, Personal & Home Care and Industrial. Data has been added that will help visitors better understand how Web listens to customers’ needs, understands their challenges and works with them to develop unique solutions for their particular converting and outsource manufacturing needs.

The site’s Services & Products channel hosts Process Optimization Services, Outsource Manufacturing Services and Specialty Products pages, each with detailed coverage. The site’s channels and other new features make the site more organized and easier to navigate than its predecessor.

Posted October 17, 2018

Source: Web Industries