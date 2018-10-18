SGIA Announces Industry Leaders Comprising 2018–2019 Board Of Directors

LAS VEGAS — October 18, 2018 — The Specialty Graphic Imaging Association (SGIA) is pleased to announce its 2018–2019 Board of Directors, led by Chairman Thomas Cooper of WestRock Merchandising Displays. Cooper was appointed along with First Vice Chairman Scott Crosby of Holland & Crosby Limited and Second Vice Chairman Christopher Bernat of Vapor Apparel/Source Substrates LLC.

Tom Davenport of Motion Textile was named Treasurer, and Dean DeMarco of IDL Worldwide will assume the role of Secretary. Cooper’s predecessor, Edward Cook Jr. of ECI Screen Print Inc., will now serve as Immediate Past Chairman, while 2016–2017 Chairman Rich Thompson of Ad Graphics Inc. is the new Chairman of the Chairman’s Advisory Council.

James Gill of FUJIFILM Dimatix Inc. and Tim Markley of Markley Enterprise will reprise their roles as Associate Vice Chairman and Specialty Graphic Imaging Foundation Chairman, respectively.

Brett Bowden, Printed Threads; Nick Buettner, American Cut and Sew; and Brooke Hamilton, NPI are new to the Board this year.

Continuing are Debbie Anderson, GM Nameplate Inc.; Avi Basu, HP Inc.; Terry Corman, Corman Synergy Inc.; Kevin Gazdag, KSK Visual Ingenuity; Lane Hickey-Wiggins, Douglass Screen Printers Inc. dba DPRINT; Brian Hite, Image Options; David Landesman, Lawson Screen & Digital Products; Laura Maybaum, Nazdar; Brent Moncrief, FUJIFILM North America Corporation Graphic Systems Division; Toren Prawdzik, Photo Evo; Timothy Saur, Durst Image Technology US LLC (Durst US); Scott Schinlever, Gerber Technology; and Mike Wagner, Butler Technologies Inc.

“SGIA has been continually grateful for the commitment the Board of Directors demonstrates to our association and its many initiatives year after year — all while managing their own businesses,” said Ford Bowers, President and CEO, SGIA. “I look forward to working with our new Board in what will be a pivotal year for SGIA as we transition the Expo to PRINTING United.”

SGIA — Supporting the Leaders of the Digital & Screen Printing Community The Specialty Graphic Imaging Association (SGIA) owns and produces the 2018 SGIA Expo, the printing industry’s most exciting and comprehensive trade show, which will bring more than 550 exhibitors and over 25,000 registrants to Las Vegas October 18–20. Technology is expanding what you can do — and the SGIA Expo is here to help you make the most of it!

SGIA is the trade association of choice for professionals in the industrial, graphic, garment, textile, electronics, packaging and commercial printing communities looking to grow their business into new market segments through the incorporation of the latest printing technologies. SGIA membership comprises these diverse segments, all of which are moving rapidly towards digital adoption. As long-time champions of digital technologies and techniques, SGIA is the community of peers you are looking for to help navigate the challenges of this process. “Whatever the medium, whatever the message, print is indispensable.

Source: The Specialty Graphic Imaging Association (SGIA)