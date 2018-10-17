Quality From Fiber To Fabric: USTER Completes Integration Of EVS

USTER, Switzerland — October 17, 2018 — Quality solutions across the full range of primary textile production – from fiber to finished fabric – are now offered by Uster Technologies, following the successful integration of automated inspection systems from EVS. This expansion of capability means USTER is unique as the world’s only supplier of high-tech instruments for quality monitoring and management in spinning, weaving, knitting, finishing and nonwovens. The three EVS systems for vision-based fabric inspection are now presented under USTER branding.

On April 25 this year, Uster Technologies announced the successful acquisition of Elbit Vision Systems (EVS), a world-leading high-technology supplier for automated vision inspection in the textile industry. Since then, both organizations have been working to integrate EVS into the USTER Group. This phase was completed on October 1, when EVS started operations under the name of Uster Technologies Ltd., based in Caesarea, Israel.

The EVS fabric inspection systems are now presented under the USTER brand, with new names: USTER® EVS Q-BAR (fabric quality monitoring system), USTER® EVS FABRIQ VISION (fabric quality assurance system) and USTER® EVS FABRIQ SHADE (fabric shade optimization system). They also have a new look – the distinctive and award-winning dark-red and grey USTER design – confirming the identity of the fabric inspection systems at a glance.

Think Quality for fabrics

Automated inspection from USTER delivers major benefits for fabric producers. The three solutions provide both quality assurance and optimization of fabric yield in the final product. The high-tech inspection technology means fabric producers depend less on human judgment and can produce consistent, reliable quality. USTER® fabric inspection brings the Think Quality™ approach to fabric production.

In the mill, the USTER approach starts with the principle of avoiding off-quality at the earliest possible stage. Here, the USTER® EVS Q-BAR detects faults during manufacturing, preventing long-running defects. This early control reduces material losses and removes the need for manual inspection after production. It’s the basis for constant and reliable quality, enhancing the mill‘s market competitiveness.

For optimum quality, a consistently high rate of defect detection is required. USTER® EVS FABRIQ VISION ensures reliable monitoring, using automated control during intermediate and final inspection – eradicating the need for manual inspection. The system’s ability to capture any visible defects allows fabric yield to be optimized and prevents claims.

For dyed fabrics, color consistency is vital – from beginning to end and from side to side of a roll, as well as between different rolls of the same lot. USTER® EVS FABRIQ SHADE monitors shade variation in almost any process where color is critical. It allows fabric producers to deliver a constant shade in the end product, preventing second quality and keeping customers satisfied.

USTER® EVS FABRIQ VISION and USTER® EVS FABRIQ SHADE also provide a number of options for improving process efficiency, while also optimizing fabric yield. Features such as the infrared marker, the cutting-table control and the laser pointer underline the superior technology of USTER® systems. Smart automation, process optimization and user-friendliness all lead to the goal of managing a textile mill with quality in mind.

Perfect match

USTER is the world’s only supplier of quality solutions for the textile industry from fiber to fabric. With EVS, USTER strengthens its portfolio in process monitoring and quality management for weaving, knitting, finishing, and nonwovens. The perfect match of products is underlined by the fit of two companies holding leading roles in their fields, both dedicated to high-tech and driven by innovation. They also share the basic business goals: transparency in quality, through measuring and monitoring intermediate and final products. Their joint conviction is that automated quality control for objective assessment is crucial to textile businesses success.

The inherent dedication to quality – another common ideal for EVS and USTER – is more valuable than ever in today’s competitive market. Customers expect unique products, at the right quality and free from unacceptable defects, every time. The combination of data from the spinning process, and on fiber, yarn and fabric quality enables fact-based decisions to achieve constant quality and improve efficiency and productivity. “The integration of EVS into the USTER Group is recognized as a synergetic acquisition adding value to USTER’s offer of expertise and services. Additionally EVS is for us an opportunity to explore business in additional textile fields,” says Thomas Nasiou, Uster Technologies CEO.

Posted October 17, 2018

Source: Uster Technologies AG