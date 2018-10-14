Laundry Locker Acquired By Mulberrys Garment Care

SAN FRANCISCO — October 12, 2018 — Mulberrys Garment Care today announced the acquisition of Laundry Locker, the popular San Francisco laundry and dry cleaning company with 350 locker locations throughout the Bay Area.

The acquisition will make Mulberrys the largest garment care provider in northern California and further the company’s stated mission of becoming the first truly national garment care brand.

“Laundry Locker is a beloved company that has served San Francisco well since 2005. Incorporating their 350 lockers into Mulberrys’ existing on-demand and storefront service will provide even more Bay Area customers with convenient, affordable and sustainable garment care options,” said Dan Miller, founder/CEO of Mulberrys Garment Care.

Laundry Lockers’ 350 lockers are located in residential and commercial buildings throughout San Francisco and Oakland and allow customers to quickly and conveniently drop-off and pick-up their clothing 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The existing Laundry Lockers will be rebranded as Mulberrys. Laundry Lockers’ forty employees will remain in their positions and become Mulberrys employees, effective immediately.

“Mulberrys is truly committed to reimagining the laundry experience in an eco-friendly way. We are confident they will carry on the legacy of Laundry Locker and continue to serve Bay Area customers for many years,” said Laundry Locker founder Arik Levy.

Named “Best Dry Cleaner” by San Francisco Magazine in 2018, Mulberrys has received accolades for its sustainable, toxin-free laundering practices, bright storefronts, and mobile on-demand app. Mulberrys currently operates ten locations in San Francisco and Silicon Valley and also serves Dallas and Minneapolis. Mulberrys hires only W-2 employees, not 1099 contractors, and provides full benefits for all its employees.

“By combining an exceptional customer experience with eco-friendly cleaning techniques, and fostering a positive environment for our employees, Mulberrys has seen great success in California, Texas, and Minnesota. With the Laundry Locker acquisition, our service will improve in the Bay Area and position us for further growth across the country,” said Miller.

