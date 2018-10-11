European Textile Machinery Roadshow For Apparel, Carpeting And Technical (Automotive) Textiles To Mexico City And Puebla In November

PARIS — October 11, 2018 — Europe is a leader for textile machinery. Before the flagship ITMA 2019, four Machinery Manufacturers Associations, AMEC of Spain, SYMATEX of Belgium, BTMA of Great Britain and UCMTF of France, have taken the initiative to organize a roadshow in Mexico. More than 18 manufacturers have joined. On the Mexican side, the initiative has also received a strong support from CANAINTEX and CITEX.

Then, a two day program has been set up. The European textile machinery manufacturers will welcome the Mexican textile and carpet manufacturers and present them their latest technical innovations and services in Mexico City (November 20) and Puebla (November 21).

The machines cover nearly all the textile industry, from fiber processing to dyeing and finishing and even recycling through weaving, circular knitting; all end uses markets, textile for apparel, home textiles, carpet manufacturing and technical textiles for the automotive manufacturers for example.

This is a very convenient opportunity to meet these state-of-the-art machinery manufacturers, meet them at the highest levels, know them better, discuss about your projects. They are already or can become your technology partners to design new products, improve your production processes, increase your raw materials, energy and water savings and introduce new features of industry 4.0

As of September 30, the following companies will participate:

ALLIANCE Machines Textiles: Dyeing and finishing machines

BMS Vision: Hardware and software for Manufacturing Execution Systems

CANMARTEX: Large-diameter circular knitting machines for knitted fabrics

GARNETT CONTROLS: Online weight controls, blending and dosing

CYGNET TEXKIMP: Fiber handling and converting machines for technical markets

GOMPLAST: Coating rollers with rubber, polyurethane and fluoropolymer

ICOMATEX: Machinery for washing and textile finishing

JAMES H. HEAL: Complete range laboratory instruments

JEANOLOGIA: Laser and eco technologies for fabric and garment finishing

LAROCHE: Nonwovens and recycling machines

N. SCHLUMBERGER: Long fiber spinning machines

PIROBLOC: Thermal oil boilers

PICANOL: Weaving machines (airjet, rapier)

ROUSSELET & CALLEBAUT DE BLICQUY: Continuous centrifugal hydro extractors, dyeing machines

SUPERBA: Yarn continuous heat treatment and space dyeing machines

TACOME: Textile printing and finishing machines

TRELLEBORG: Coated polymer solutions for the finishing industry VAN DE WIELE: Complete lines from extrusion to weaving

The organization of the two days roadshow will be very informal:

a mixture of speed dating, B to B meetings and networking around drinks and snacks.

In Mexico City: at CANAINTEX Tuesday November 20, 8:30AM-14 PM

In Puebla: at Club de empresarios de Puebla Wednesday November 21, 8:30AM- 14 PM

There is no participation fee but registration is mandatory.

As occupancy is limited, registration will be on a first come- first served basis.

More information and registration can be done through the website www.roadshowmexico.com or through Juan Alberto Ruiz de Velasco mexico@amec.es

Posted October 11, 2018

Source: MEC-AMTEX – BTMA – SYMATEX and UCMTF