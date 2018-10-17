Dupont Advanced Printing Highlights “The Color Of Things To Come” At SGIA

WILMINGTON, Del. — October 17, 2018 — DuPont Advanced Printing will highlight its innovative ink offerings for the growing digital textile market segment at SGIA 2018 to be held from October 18-20 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. As part of the show, the team will reveal its new brand campaign “The Color of Things to Come,” including the launch of its new website for textile inks: artistritextile.dupont.com

Artistri® digital inks combine DuPont proprietary dispersions, polymers and ink formulations resulting in highly innovative digital inks in inkjet printing. From the brightest and richest colors to custom formulations, Artistri® provides color consistency across production runs and over time. And with a 25-year history in technology and innovation, DuPont™ Artistri® delivers an innovative portfolio of ink products to bring your colors to life.

At the show, DuPont will feature pigment ink offerings for both direct-to-garment (DTG) and roll-to-roll (RTR) printing, including a color expansion in DTG printing for mid-viscosity printheads adding red, orange and green to the Artistri® Brite P6000 series and RTR pigment ink offerings from low to high viscosity for compatibility with all major printheads.

DuPont will also showcase its newest DuPont™ Artistri® Brite Direct to Garment (DTG) Pretreatment Artistri® Brite P5003, a fabric pre-treatment product for application onto dark colored cotton t-shirts, which enable efficient and consistent printing combined with bright, wash resistant color prints, while Artistri® P5010 is developed for use with white cotton and polyester shirts. P5003 and P5010 offer improved wash fastness, white ink setup productivity and both tunnel dry and heat press performance.

DuPont™Artistri® Xite S1500, S2500 and S3500 dye sublimation inks, which offer better jetting, image sharpness, intensity of black inks and color saturation when compared to existing solutions will also be highlighted. Xite S1500 is a low viscosity dye sublimation ink, S2500 is a mid-viscosity dye sublimation ink and Xite S3500 is a high viscosity dye sublimation ink designed for printing on polyester textile substrates.

“We are so excited to launch our new direct to garment pretreatments. They make colors pop, but also hold them longer on the fabric with a vast improvement in wash fastness. With this solution, we’ve also taken the first steps in addressing challenges faced when printing on polyester and are expanding our broad portfolio to meet customer demands. These will truly enable the Color of Things to Come,” said Shyamal Desai, Americas Marketing Manager – Digital Printing.

Source: DowDuPont Specialty Products