CEMATEX Underscores ITMA 2019 Theme With Innovation Lab Feature

BRUSSELS — October 16, 2018 — To emphasize the innovation message to the textile, garment and fashion industry, CEMATEX, the European Committee of Textile Machinery Manufacturers, has launched the ITMA Innovation Lab. The focus on innovation at ITMA 2019, which will be held in Barcelona, further underscores the ITMA 2019 theme: Innovating the World of Textiles.

“Innovation is vital for the industry’s success as Industry 4.0 gains momentum in the manufacturing world. The shift towards open innovation has resulted in increased exchange of knowledge and new types of cooperation among education institutions, research organisations and business,” explained Fritz Mayer, president, CEMATEX.

He added, “ITMA has been a catalyst and showcase of ground-breaking innovation since 1951. We hope participants will be able to share new developments, discuss industry trends and spur creative efforts, thus ensuring a vibrant innovation culture in a global context.”

The ITMA Innovation Lab includes well-received features from previous editions, in addition to new initiatives and enhancements. The four main components of the Innovation Lab are:

Research & Innovation Pavilion (R&I Pavilion);

ITMA Speakers Platform;

Innovation Video Showcase; and

ITMA Sustainable Innovation Award.

Charles Beauduin, chairman of ITMA Services, elaborated: “By launching the ITMA Innovation Lab feature, we hope to better drive industry focus on the important message of technological innovation and cultivate an inventive spirit. We hope to encourage greater participation by introducing new components, such as the video showcase to highlight our exhibitors’ innovation.”

ITMA Innovation Video Showcase

The video showcase will provide a new channel for visitors to learn more about innovative exhibits at ITMA 2019. Exhibitors can submit videos based on the following topics:

Raw materials and manufacturing technology;

Automation and digitalisation: Creating new opportunities in the textile and fashion industry;

Technical textile innovations and manufacturing technology; and

Sustainable textile and garment manufacturing in the circular economy.

A panel of judges from the global industry will select the videos to be shown at the Speakers Platform.

Speakers Platform

The Platform is an excellent avenue for participating R&I Pavilion institutes to present their latest research projects and cutting-edge technological developments. For the first time, guest industry speakers will be invited to share their knowledge and experience with ITMA participants. Some members of the judging panel will also be invited to lead discussions on various topics, thus adding to the vibrancy of the Platform.

R&I Pavilion

A total of 27 organizations are participating in the R&I Pavilion which will showcase cutting-edge textile and related research and development projects. Since ITMA 2007, the R&I Pavilion also serves to encourage collaboration among companies, research centres and universities in order to develop novel materials and technologies which will transform the textile, garment and fashion industry.

ITMA Sustainable Innovation Award

The Award was created by CEMATEX in 2015 to recognise the collaborative efforts by the global textile industry to advance business sustainability through innovative solutions, and promote outstanding industry related research. The Award comprises two categories: Industry Excellence Award for textile and garment makers, and brands who leverage ITMA exhibitors’ solutions to create green products; and a Research & Innovation Excellence Award, open to Master’s degree students.

ITMA 2019 will be held from 20 to 26 June at Fira de Barcelona, Gran Via venue. The exhibition will feature over 1,600 exhibitors who will be showcasing their latest technologies and sustainable solutions for the entire textile and garment manufacturing value chain, as well as fibres, yarns and fabrics. Visitor registration has started and an ITMA app has been launched. Please visitwww.itma.com for more information.

Posted October 16, 2018

Source: CEMATEX/ITMA 2019