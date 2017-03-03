Stäubli At the 14th Dhaka International Textile & Garment Machinery Exhibition

PFÄFFIKON, Switzerland — March 3, 2017 — Passion, inherited from the long industrial experience, is one of Stäubli’s drive force to develop new products and technologies that offer the textile industry more and greater benefits. In order to show its know-how to textile industrials in Bangladesh, the company is exhibiting on its agents booth a summary of its products of the extensive product range:

Visitors experience automated warp tying

The automatic warp tying machine TOPMATIC 201 PC has an integrated double-end-detection that works even with flat warps without lease. Its tying speed can attempt 600 knots per minute. In addition to its rapidity the weaver profits of its long service life and the important flexibility it offers:

Yarn range from 0,8 to 500 tex

Suitable for warps with or without lease

On the Stäubli booth TOPMATIC 301 is being demonstrated on a TPF3 tying frame showing its benefits tying multifilament.

Visitors are kindly invited to have a glance at above mentioned product highlight at the booth and learn more about Stäubli machinery:

Shedding systems for frame weaving from Stäubli – a range that answers all needs

The large product portfolio includes solutions for frame weaving with air-jet, water-jet, rapier and projectile weaving machines. The range includes e.g. the new robust 1691 cam motion that is available with up to 8 lifting units, at a pitch of 12mm. Weavers can easily produce high quality fabrics as the machine assures gentle warp treatment. Its automatic and fully integrated levelling device prevents from overstretching the warp and avoids start-up marks. Due to interchangeable cams, weavers profit further from more flexibility as they can use the same cams for creating either a warp or a weft effect.

In regards of electronic rotary dobbies, Stäubli is offering the new generation of reliable state-of-the-art dobbies S3000/S3200. These series feature the new concept of selection of heald frames by locking and are compatible with weaving machines made by all the major makers. Weavers can choose among several models the one perfectly adapted to their requirements. Demanding less space and maintenance these machines operate at highest production speeds whilst occurring less noise and vibration. Worldwide appreciated and renown, there are over 20,000 S3000/S3200 dobbies in service around the world today.

Flat, terry or technical weave – the SX Jacquard machine masters any application

Adaptable to all types of air jet, rapier, and water jet machines, the SX Jacquard machine produces excellent results in the form of terry cloth, decorative material, tapestry, silk fabric, apparels or seat covers. With its optimized housing and performant lifting mechanism this machine operates reliably under the most demanding conditions in weaving mills.

