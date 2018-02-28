EcoWipes Invests In Trützschler, Voith Technology

Poland-based EcoWipes, a producer and convertor of private-label hydroentangled nonwoven products, has ordered a third production line for its growing business. The company selected machinery from Germany-based Trützschler Nonwovens and Voith including a wet-laid spunlacing (WLS) concept designed for flushable, recyclable and biodegradable products. Trützschler Nonwovens will supply the hydroentangling, drying, reeling up equipment and high-speed card. Voith will supply the HydroFormer, which allows nonwovens to be produced using entirely cellulose materials. EcoWipes will use the new line to manufacture a variety of wet-laid/spunlaced or carded/spunlaced nonwoven products.

January/February 2018