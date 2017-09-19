Microban Names Texchem UK Limited European Odor Control And Anti-Microbial Textile Product Distributor

ROCHDALE, England — September 19, 2017 — Microban® International Ltd. has appointed leading textile chemical manufacturer Texchem as a United Kingdom distributor. Texchem will distribute Microban’s entire range of odor control and anti-microbial solutions, including the AEGIS® product line, to apparel, furnishings, home textile, technical textile and healthcare retailers and brands in the United Kingdom and to their manufacturers.

This partnership will ensure the seamless integration of Microban’s full portfolio of innovative odor control and anti-microbial technologies into the global supply chains of U.K. brands and retailers through technical excellence, field support, global regulatory assistance, service and education.

As one of the most well-respected names in textile chemicals, Texchem excels in forming key relationships with manufacturers and major apparel, furnishings, home textile, technical textile and healthcare brands in their territory,” said Lisa Owen, vice president, global textiles division, Microban International. “By combining the strengths of these two industry leaders, we believe the Microban/Texchem partnership will lead the way for odor control innovations in the critical U.K. market.”

The appointment of Texchem is the latest step in Microban’s ongoing efforts to expand the company’s sales presence in European markets and develop close ties with more production facilities across the globe. It will also allow Microban to provide enhanced customer service through more regional support and faster turnaround times. “As a leader in our industry, it’s critical that we work with companies who share our commitment to high-tech innovation and excellent customer service,” said Wayne Aaron, managing director of Texchem UK Ltd. “We were attracted to Microban based not only on the breadth, range and efficacy of their textile odor control solutions, but also by their global reputation and brand strength and research and development capabilities. We believe this partnership offers an excellent synergy to successfully promote and sell high value odor control and anti-microbial solutions in the UK textile market and beyond.

With high-profile brand partners, such including Calvin Klein®, Fila®, Teva®, Reebok®, Puma®, Terramar® Sports®, New Balance®, Spanx®, Billerbeck® , Under Armour®/All Star Sports, Hook&Tackle®, Curad® and 5.11 Tactical®, Microban’s Portfolio of Textile Odor Control Technologies includes: AEGIS®, AEGIS EXCSilverShield®ALIBUR®, Scentry®, and ZPTech®. The company has recently introduced a complete brand refresh, including a new b-to-b website, revamped marketing collateral, introduced new brandmarks, and an expanded global sales team. It has also updated its consumer-facing website TheCleanerHome.com. and has just launched its “Live On” campaign.

Posted September 19, 2017

Source: Microban® International

