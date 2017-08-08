VDMA: Successful Textile Machinery Symposium In Colombia

FRANKFURT, Germany — August 8, 2017 — In July, seven VDMA member companies presented their technologies to the representatives of the Colombian textile industry. More than 100 Colombian textile manufacturers used the symposia in Bogotá and Medellín as an opportunity to gain first-hand information about German technology.

The VDMA member companies Trützschler, Groz-Beckert, AUTEFA Solutions Germany, Brückner Trockentechnik, Mahlo, Interspare and Saueressig participated in the business delegation trip organized by the German-Colombian Chamber of Commerce (AHK) and actively supported by the VDMA. All the companies could establish contacts with potential customers and representations and even partially conclude orders.

Furthermore, the visits to the two large multi-level textile manufacturers Artextil (design, textile printing, finishing) and FABRICATO (spinning, weaving preparation, weaving, finishing) provided insights on the state of the Colombian textile and apparel sector.

Currently, the Colombian textile industry employs 114,322 people, contributing 6.5 per cent to the gross domestic product of the country. In addition to the import surplus of almost $1.2 billion, the Colombian textile and apparel sector is struggling primarily against illegal imports from Asia, which are countered by the government. The import of textile raw materials should be reduced through local production with the goal to increase quality, productivity and ultimately also export. In 2016, the export ratio was a mere 15 per cent. The security situation in the country has improved in recent years.

Source: VDMA