Santex Rimar, Has Group Enter Into Agreement

Italy-based Santex Rimar Group has entered into a distribution agreement with Turkey-based Has Group, which it hopes will add new competencies, experience and value-added solutions to the Santex Rimar portfolio.

“Has Group is a manufacturing excellence with relevant know-how in textile finishing process and inter alia in stenter machines production,” said Stefano Gallucci, Santex Rimar Group CEO. “From today on it will globally leverage on Santex Rimar Group distribution network, sales and marketing expertise. With this agreement of premiere distribution, we will streamline our combined technical capabilities and expertise to build value-added

solutions for customers throughout the world.”

“We are pleased to announce the globalization of Has Group together with Santex Rimar Group,” said Tamer Hasbay, Has Group president, “Has Group will continue to take care of Turkey as well as in the neighboring countries but the new global structure will allow us to pursue profitable markets, build on our core strengths, accelerate our research and development activities and have a common quality platform for all our product lines.”

January/February 2017