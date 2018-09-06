DICK’S Sporting Goods Names Vidya Jwala New Chief eCommerce And Supply Chain Officer

PITTSBURGH — September 5, 2018 — DICK’S Sporting Goods today announced Vidya Jwala has been named Chief eCommerce and Supply Chain Officer. In this role, Jwala will be responsible for the Company’s digital integration of eCommerce and Supply Chain efforts, and will report to Lauren Hobart, President, DICK’S Sporting Goods.

“As we continue to add new digital technology to our organization, Vidya will ensure that our ecommerce capabilities and supply chain serves as a key differentiator, enhancing our customer service efforts,” said Hobart. “His experience will be critical in our digital transformation, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the DICK’S family.”

Vidya joins DICK’S from Overstock.com, where he most recently served as Senior Vice President of Merchandising, Supply Chain, Technology & Customer Service, responsible for growing the organization’s business, the overall vendor-engagement program and private label brands. Previously, he was Vice President of Merchandising & Operations at Walmart Stores, Inc., where he held a variety of multi-channel roles in merchandising, supply chain, sourcing and operations in the US, Brazil, and Asia.

Throughout his career, Vidya also held a variety of senior leadership roles at other key retailers, including Tractor Supply Company and Lowe’s Home Improvement Inc. Early in his career, Vidya held various buying & merchandising roles at Worthington Industries and Jo-Ann Stores Inc. He holds a master’s of science in Industrial & Systems Engineering from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.

Posted September 6, 2018

Source: DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc.