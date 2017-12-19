Trident Global Expands North American Division With Addition of Brian Rogers As Vice President

NEW YORK CITY — December 18, 2017 — Trident Global Inc., the U.S. division of the home textiles manufacturer Trident Group, has announced the appointment of Brian Rogers as vice president of Sales and Marketing. His primary focus will be the company’s sheet and fashion bedding business, overseeing the sales and marketing efforts for strategic accounts in the U.S. and Canadian markets. An experienced veteran in the home textiles industry, Rogers was most recently at Springs Global and has previously held positions at Hollander Home Fashions and WestPoint Home.

“We are excited to welcome Brian to our New York team” said Jeffrey Kambak, CEO of U.S. Operations for the Trident Group. “He is a proven strategist and level-headed individual, which adds another dimension to our team. In this new structure, Brian will have a team reporting to him in India to ensure he is ingrained in our manufacturing operation and supply chain” added Kambak.

After seeing successful results through hiring a U.S.-based Vice President of Sales earlier this year to oversee specific accounts within the towel division, the Trident Group made the tactical decision to mirror this position with the sheets and bedding categories. Adding this role allows the company to best serve its current accounts and expand upon its sustainable model for U.S. sales and marketing efforts in the designated sector.

Through Rogers’ proven track record of understanding and identifying changing customer needs, the Trident Group looks forward to the additional opportunities that will arise through his newly created position and the overall growth of the company as it continues to build its U.S. presence.

Source: Trident