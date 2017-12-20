Peter R. Huntsman Elected Chairman Of The Board; Founder And Former Executive Chairman, Jon M. Huntsman, To Serve As Member Of The Board And Chairman Emeritus

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — December 19, 2017 — Huntsman Corp. announced today that Peter Huntsman, president and CEO, has been elected chairman of the Board of Directors of the company, an additional role he will assume as of January 1, 2018. The company’s founder, Jon M. Huntsman, will be stepping down as executive chairman on December 31, 2017, and the role of executive chairman will be eliminated. After serving as executive chairman of the company he founded 48 years ago, Jon Huntsman will continue to serve on the Board of Directors as a eirector and chairman Emeritus.

New Chairman of the Board and CEO Peter Huntsman commented: “I am honored to be taking on this responsibility at a time when the company has never been stronger and had more opportunities before it. This will be a smooth transition as our founder, my father, will continue in a valuable capacity as a Board member, maintaining vital relations with customers, suppliers, and policy makers as well as sharing his total 56 years of industry experience.”

Jon Huntsman, Sr., further commented: “It’s a high honor to turn the chairmanship role over to Peter Huntsman, who I consider to be one of the world’s outstanding CEOs. Huntsman Corporation will continue to experience its sound growth and strong financial controls under Peter’s experienced oversight. It has been both a great challenge and a special privilege to be chairman for almost half a century.”

Posted December 19, 2017

Source: Huntsman

