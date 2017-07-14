ASTM International’s Committee On Geosynthetics Honors Y. Grace Hsuan With L. David Suits Award

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. — July 14, 2017 — Y. Grace Hsuan, professor, at Drexel University, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA, has received the L. David Suits Award from ASTM International’s committee on geosynthetics (D35).

The committee recognized Hsuan for her dedication to the geosynthetics industry. She has been an ASTM International member since 1993.

Hsuan, a civil, architectural, and environmental engineering professor at Drexel University, received her bachelor’s degree and Ph.D. in Materials Science from Imperial College, University of London, UK.

Aside from ASTM International, Hsuan is an active member of the Society of Plastics Engineers.

Source: ASTM