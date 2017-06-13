Bunting Magnetics Announces Two New Territory Sales Managers

NEWTON, Kan. – Bunting® Magnetics Co. today announced the appointment of two new sales representatives: Carlos J. Chamorro, Jr and Nolan Lamb. Chamorro will manage the sales growth in Eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and parts of Virginia and West Virginia. Lamb will support customers in Southern California, Southern Nevada (Including Las Vegas) and Arizona.

“I am excited to have these seasoned pros join our sales team,” commented Rod Henricks, director of Sales, Bunting Magnetics Co., who made the announcement. “They have both been proven to be attentive and growth-oriented sales professionals who have many years of sales and technical experience. I am confident our current and new customers will benefit from their skills as they help provide solutions to their processing challenges.”

Both have garnered a decade of territory sales experience in business-to-business manufacturing, including supporting distributors, OEMs and end-users alike. Prior to joining Bunting Magnetics Co., Chamorro was Eastern Regional Sales Manager for CECO Environmental Corporation while Lamb was Key Account Manager for Southco Inc.

Carlos J Chamorro Jr is based in suburban Philadelphia.

Nolan Lamb is based in suburban Los Angeles.

Posted June 13, 2017

Source: Bunting Magnetics