NCTO Praises Senate Confirmation Of Lighthizer To USTR Post

WASHINGTON, DC — May 11, 2017 — The United States Senate confirmed Robert Lighthizer as United States Trade Representative (USTR) by an 82-14 vote earlier today.

“In my estimation, Ambassador Lighthizer is likely the most qualified individual ever to be confirmed to this important post,” said National Council of Textile Organizations (NCTO) President and CEO Auggie Tantillo as he noted Lighthizer’s previous service as Staff Director of the Senate Finance committee and as Deputy USTR, as well as his distinguished career legal career specializing in international trade law.

“Between Ambassador Lighthizer and U.S. Department of Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, President Trump has assembled a first-rate team to handle trade and manufacturing matters,” Tantillo continued.

“The U.S. textile industry is excited to work with Secretary Ross and Ambassador Lighthizer to fashion policy that will lead to more U.S. textile production, investment and jobs,” Tantillo added.

NCTO is a Washington, DC-based trade association that represents domestic textile manufacturers.

U.S. employment in the textile supply chain was 565,000 in 2016.

The value of shipments for U.S. textiles and apparel was $74.4 billion last year, a nearly 11% increase since 2009.

U.S. exports of fiber, textiles and apparel were $26.3 billion in 2016.

Capital expenditures for textile and apparel production totaled $2 billion in 2015, the last year for which data is available.

Posted May 11, 2017

Source: NCTO