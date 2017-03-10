Sangeeta Sachdev Appointed Managing Director Of SPGPrints America

BOXMEER, Netherlands — March 10, 2017 — SPGPrints announces the appointment of Sangeeta Sachdev as the managing director of its North American business, SPGPrints America, Inc.

In her new role, Sachdev takes responsibility for the company’s operations in the United States and Canada.

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA, SPGPrints America is the regional base for manufacturing, research and development, sales and marketing, and full support activities. SPGPrints is a leading global provider of digital inkjet and rotary screen printing solutions for textiles and wallcoverings. The company is also a world leader in rotary screen technology for the self-adhesive label and industrial narrow-web markets.

Since joining SPGPrints – formerly known as Stork Prints – in 2003, Sangeeta Sachdev has held several managerial positions, at locations around the world. In the USA, her roles included managing digital textiles, labels and packaging operations. She also headed sales in India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Among Sachdev’s priorities will be the roll-out of SPGPrints’ new inkjet textile printing technology based on its Archer® technology ink delivery system, and expanding the use of rotary screen as a complementary technology in the production of labels and folding cartons.

“SPGPrints offers comprehensive solutions at every stage of the workflow for both technologies as well as a thorough understanding of the needs of printers and their markets,” Sachdev comments. “With our strong support network and application expertise as well, we are uniquely placed to help printers adopt the process and competitively offer creative, added-value solutions.”

