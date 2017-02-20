Québec Linge Appoints Sol-Ange Theriault As General Manager Of The Québec City Branch

QUÉBEC CITY — February 20, 2017 — Québec Linge, a leading textile rental services and supply company in Québec, today announced the appointment of Sol-Ange Theriault to the position of General Manager at its Québec City branch. Theriault will have fiscal and operational oversight over the entire branch and affiliated service centers.

“Theriault’s industry experience and commitment to customer service will help her drive growth and continued success in this market,” said Andrew Steiner, SVP of Canadian Operations for Québec Linge. “I am very confident in her abilities as a customer experience advocate and operational leader.”

Sol-Ange has worked for the company for over 17 years in various sales and service roles including Customer Administration Manager, Sales Manager, Route Training Supervisor and Customer Service Manager. She has also worked for Safety Kleen and Clean Harbors in various capacities. Sol-Ange and her husband Philippe live in the Québec region with their children.

