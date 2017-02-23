Keith Hull Named Chief Executive Officer Of Liztex Textile Division

AMATITLÁN, Guatemala — February 2017 — Liztex is pleased to announce that since February 1st , Mr. Keith Hull has joined us as chief executive officer of Liztex Textile Division. Mr. Hull has held a variety of senior leadership positions in the textile industry for the last 37 years, including positions with Avondale Mills, UCO Raymond Denim and Kaltex America.

In addition, Adan Echeandia has also joined as chief operating officer of Liztex’s textile division. Mr. Echeandia has 30 years of experience in the textile and garment industry in both operations and commercial positions in top Peruvian companies such as Textil del Valle, WTS and Textil Piura.

We are certain that by recruiting these two experienced senior executives, Liztex will continue on the path of enhancing its positon as the region’s leading textile company.

