AmeriPride Services Promotes Two New Senior Executives

MINNEAPOLIS — January 11, 2017 — AmeriPride Services, a leading textile rental services and supply company in North America, today announced two senior executive appointments.

Dave Rotman has been promoted to Vice President of Marketing and Supply Chain. Rotman joined the AmeriPride in 2007 and has served the company in various leadership roles. In addition to his former responsibilities as Vice President of Supply Chain, he will now oversee the marketing function for the organization, as well.

“Dave’s leadership in product marketing, project management and systems alignment has led to significant improvements across the organization, advancing our standardization efforts and improving our capabilities in reporting and technology,” said Bill Evans, President and CEO of AmeriPride. “I am confident that Dave’s company experience, industry knowledge and organizational leadership will ensure success in his new role.”

Rotman previously held leadership roles at Teleplan Wireless, Gelco Information Network, Wam!Net and 3M. He has a BA degree from the University of Minnesota.

In addition, Leo Smith has been promoted to Vice President of Customer Operations. Smith has been with the company since 2009, most recently as Senior Director of Customer Operations. In his new position, he will be responsible for ongoing efforts to increase customer satisfaction and retention, improve efficiencies and automation, and promote customer development and growth.

“During his tenure with the company, Leo has affected significant change and has overseen the development of many impactful service programs and digital tools,” said Evans. “I know he will continue to help us provide better service through technology and improve our systems to better serve our customers.”

Prior to AmeriPride, Smith served as Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations at Gelco Information Network and also held senior leadership roles at Teleplan Wireless and Dataserv. He studied at Dunwoody Institute and is a graduate of the Minnesota Management Institute at the Carlson School of Management in Minneapolis.

Posted January 11, 2017

Source: AmeriPride Services