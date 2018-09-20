Cinte Techtextil China Succeeds As An Effective Business Platform Once Again

HONG KONG — September 20, 2018 — Quality buyers, new business opportunities and a still-growing domestic market: this was the consensus from participants as Cinte Techtextil China concluded on 6 September. The exhibitor and visitor numbers may have remained roughly the same this edition, but exhibitors all agreed that quality over quantity matters, and at the 2018 edition, this was certainly in evidence throughout the 4 – 6 September show in Shanghai. These exhibitors totalled 480 from 22 countries and regions (2016: 480, 26 countries and regions), including an 8% rise in overseas participants. The number of visits recorded a slight increase, totalling 13,203 from 55 countries and regions (2016: 13,085, 67 countries and regions).

“This edition, Cinte Techtextil China has further solidified its position as Asia’s leading business platform for the technical textiles and nonwovens industry,” Ms Wendy Wen, Senior General Manager of Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd, remarked at the conclusion of the fair. “The fair’s strong reputation in China ensures that the leading players in the industry return here to do business every two years, while it was pleasing to hear from many exhibitors that there was a steady flow of new, high-quality buyers visiting their booths with the intention to do business. Couple this with the synergy effect between exhibitors from having 12 product application areas under one roof, and you have the most effective business platform in the region.”

Exhibitor comments

“For Cinte Techtextil, we exhibit here specifically to find new clients for technical applications, and the fair is effective for this. For these applications, we need customers from the entire supply chain, and here the mix of buyers is good, so we can meet relevant potential partners for a range of applications. Sustainability is playing a more important role in China, and we’ve had more requests this edition for products with sustainable production. Chinese manufacturers are also looking for new possibilities, so there is strong potential here for us to grow.” Dr Marina Crnoja-Cosic, Head of Business Management, Global Business Management Industrial Applications, Lenzing, Austria

“China is one of the most important markets for technical fabrics and has been growing every year. The visitor flow has been strong, so we’ve met some new potential customers, while our existing buyers have also been to see us. The Chinese buyers here are very professional. When they come to our booth, they have specific questions and requirements for us. Being an overseas brand, we feel an advantage here as they are keen to source from European companies.” Mr Cristiano Capitanio, Sales Manager – Asia Pacific, Itema S.p.A., Italy

“There is a lot of demand for our recycled fibres here in China. I am satisfied with the number of visitors to our booth, and we have collected many new contacts. This is our first participation here, so we have got to know what specific products the Chinese market is interested in. There is big potential from Chinese buyers for our products.” Mr Thomas Dumortier, CEO, Belrey Fibres nv, Belgium

“We’re targeting Asian customers here, and we’re satisfied with the number and quality of buyers we’ve met. 40% have been new contacts, and they’ve shown strong interest in our products. The Chinese market has been very good this year, and is still growing fast. Environmental protection has become an important issue, so more customers are showing interest in filtration products. I am very convinced that the market for our products will continue to grow in the next 3 – 5 years.” Mr Florian Kisling, Managing Director, Perlon GmbH, Germany

“This is our first time at the fair, and we’re here to build a customer base, seek distribution partners and find raw material suppliers. I can say already it’s been worthwhile for us to exhibit here. The buyers have been qualified, focused and know what they want, and we will be able to generate new business from the fair. The feeling I get here is the Chinese market is very open, especially to imports. People here are willing to do business and look for solutions, and even though we’re new to the market, they trust our overseas experience. There is a clear agenda here of environmental protection too, and strong demand for high-tech products.” Mr Gerhard Mangold, Deputy General Manager, FPC, Saudi Arabia

“We are very satisfied as we’ve had many potential customers visit our booth. They are from around the world, including Sweden, France, Spain, Canada, India and Asia. About 95% of them are new to us as well. The fair has been a good opportunity for us to introduce our company and products to more buyers.” Mr Jacob Kye, Sales & Marketing Representative, Easychem Co Ltd, Korea

“This edition we met many Chinese auto manufacturers with clear sourcing targets who wanted to learn about our new filtration products. This fair has a high reputation in China, so we can effectively promote our brand image here. Stricter environmental protection policies in China have led to a rise in the demand for filtration products, as well as advanced technology and solutions from overseas.” Mr Zhang Meng, Technical Support Engineer, Johns Manville Shanghai Nonwovens Co., Ltd, China

“The buyers here closely match our target, and have a strong intention to source. Negotiations on future cooperation have gone very well this week. Domestic producers are seeking greener and high-tech functional fabrics, so our products, which are based on European and American standards, have been quite popular recently, and there is more room for growth the future.” Mr Alan Hsiao, Sales Manager, Advance Hitech Textile Intl Corp, Taiwan

Buyer feedback

“I came here to source nonwovens for various applications, and I have been able to find what I was looking for from both international and Chinese exhibitors. It is useful to have the big global brands here, as well as discover some medium-sized companies from China that I can source from.” Mr Ramia Bisset, Newway Fabrics Trading Ltd, France

“Coming to this fair you can always find new products. It’s a good opportunity to meet our existing suppliers, as well as discover new ones. I’m looking for European suppliers as well as Chinese, and the local producers’ quality is impressive. As we are representing Indian fibre manufacturers in different sectors, it’s very useful at this fair to have such a wide range of suppliers in the one place.” Mr Viraj Roongta, Director – Sales & Marketing, Stuti Exports Pvt Ltd, India

“Cinte Techtextil is a comprehensive international trade fair, with many leading global brands present which I find beneficial. As there is a lot of development happening in the US and Europe, I can find many new products from the international exhibitors at this fair that meet my needs. The fair is also a good platform to discover new technologies and solutions.” Mr Tony Liu, Director of Sales, Sinty Sci-Tech Co Ltd, China

The next Cinte Techtextil China will take place in autumn 2020. The next Messe Frankfurt fair in the technical textiles sector in China is the China International Nonwovens Expo & Forum (CINE, supported by Techtextil) which will be held in June 2019, also in Shanghai. Cinte Techtextil China is organised by Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd; the Sub-Council of Textile Industry, CCPIT; and the China Nonwovens & Industrial Textiles Association (CNITA).

Source: Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd