TexDel Partners With AFFOA To Accelerate Development Of Medicine Delivering Fabrics

CONOVER, N.C. — August 23, 2018 — Textile-Based Delivery Inc. (TexDel), a biomaterials platform technology company, today announced it has received a $1 million award from Advanced Functional Fabrics of America (AFFOA), a private-public partnership established through the Department of Defense. The award supports the manufacturing scale up of TexDel’s patented technology for controlled delivery of active ingredients via textiles.

Founded by Jordan Schindler, TexDel is based at Conover, N.C.-based Catawba Valley Community College’s Manufacturing Solutions Center. TexDel’s patented smart-textile platform called Nufabrx® puts active ingredients (vitamins, supplements, medicines) into fabric, which can be programmed for controlled release to the skin. Active ingredients remain effective after multiple washings.

More than 85 percent of adults believe that good health contributes to their definition of overall success, according to a 2017 study from Kantar Futures. Unfortunately, 75 percent fail to maintain their health directions — whether that’s applying a cream every few hours or taking their daily pills. TexDel has developed the next generation of fabric technologies which will enable clothing to actively sooth pain, moisturize skin and enhance athletic performance.

“We believe clothing will care for your body in entirely new ways,” said TexDel CEO Jordan Schindler. “Rather than applying a cream, taking a pill or using a patch, you’ll simply need to get dressed. This new opportunity with AFFOA and the Department of Defense introduces our technology into a new category of clothing that meets the health and wellness needs of consumers and our armed forces.”

The Nufabrx platform is a patented method that embeds active ingredients into fibers such as polyester and nylon for the consistent release of beneficial therapy to the body. Nufabrx-treated yarns are incorporated into current textile manufacturing processes and proven to work on numerous automated knitting machines. When knitted into garments such as socks, shirts, and yoga pants, the finished yarn consistently releases small amounts of topical medication to the body, providing all-day relief. These garments remain potent after multiple washes and over months of wear.

Established in 2016, AFFOA is a non-profit with over 110 members from industry, academia and non-profits dedicated to enabling a domestic manufacturing-based revolution by transforming traditional fibers, yarns, and fabrics into highly sophisticated, integrated and networked devices and systems.

“An important part of AFFOA’s mission is to foster entrepreneurial companies that are designing innovative solutions to existing consumer needs.” said Yoel Fink, AFFOA CEO. “We are excited to support TexDel in their quest to scale materials releasing fiber for consumer and Department of Defense applications.”

Posted August 24, 2018

Source: TexDel