INDA Announces Finalists For RISE® Innovation Award: Creative And Unique Solutions In Research, Innovation & Science For Engineered Fabrics

CARY, N.C. — August 14, 2018 — Three finalists will present breakthrough innovative solutions as they compete for the prestigious RISE® Innovation Award during the eighth edition of the Research, Innovation & Science for Engineered Fabrics Conference, (RISE®) September 11-13, 2018, at the Raleigh Marriott City Center, in Raleigh, N.C. The award recognizes innovation within and on the periphery of the nonwovens industry that creatively uses advanced science and engineering principles to solve challenges within the nonwovens and engineered fabrics industry.

Meet the Finalists for the 2018 RISE® Innovation Award:

DiviDiaper — Developed by parents of an infant needing multiple surgeries, the Dividiaper contains an inside divider that separates liquid and solid contents within the diaper. The divider also contains a reinforced hole in the middle, where a catheter can easily be withdrawn. The product prevents and reduces urinary tract infections, catheter and associated infections, and pressure sores according to the company. — DiviDiaper Inc.

Evolon® New Generation – Bedding Application — The Evolon® New Generation is a new line of high-tech textiles made from super-microfilaments for top-quality bed linen with premium appearance and performance. Manufacturers will appreciate easy process properties including nonfraying edges that eliminate the need to hem the product. The product can be dyed, printed, and sewn like any other textile. Evolon® New Generation’s key bedding applications include anti-mite encasements, duvet covers, pillowcases, down-proof linen, and fiber-filled products. — Freudenberg Performance Materials

Suominen Intelligent Nonwovens™ — Suominen Intelligent Nonwovens make it possible to embed digital features into Suominen nonwovens for product traceability and safety. It also provides brands with a new sophisticated marketing tool. Suominen Intelligent Nonwovens™ use high definition patterning that is machine-readable by any conventional smart phone and allow for any digital content to be activated. — Suominen Corporation

Professionals in the nonwoven/engineered fabrics industry who are charged with finding new ideas to help grow their businesses will vote for the recipient of the 2018 RISE® Innovation Award, following afternoon presentations by each of the finalists on Tuesday September 11. The winner will be named Thursday September 13.

The three finalists were selected by industry technical experts and members of INDA’s Technical Advisory Board. In 2017, the RISE® Innovation Award was presented to Club Coffee LP for PurPod100™ Compostable Pods, for their certified 100 percent compostable pod for single-serve coffee process.

The Conference program will cover these relevant industry topics: Bio-Innovation in Nonwovens, U.S. Economic Outlook in Nonwovens, E-Standards & Regulations, Lightweighting, Material Science Developments, Microfibers in the Marine Environment, Medical Nonwoven Developments, Battery Separator Technology Developments, Web Formation Technology, and Industry Trends.

“The RISE Conference embraces INDA’s mission to stimulate and recognize innovation. Forward-thinking technical professionals will find new approaches and concepts to resolve material science challenges. For Technology Scouts and New Product Innovators this will truly be an event not to be missed,” says Dave Rousse, INDA’s President..

Posted August 14, 2018

Source: INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry