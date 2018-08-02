DiloGroup To Exhibit At The CINTE Techtextil

EBERBACH, Germany — Aug. 2, 2018 — Asia is one of the most important markets for needled nonwovens. For this reason Dilo, leading supplier for needlefelt production lines, will present its products and developments at this year’s CINTE Techtextil (hall N1, booth D08).

DiloGroup consists of DiloSpinnbau, DiloTemafa, DiloMachines and DiloSystems and offers machinery for complete production processes. In its 116 years of history, the company has always set new standards in regard to machine performance and efficiency. Innovative technologies like DI-LOUR, DI-LOOP and Hyperpunch have created new markets for the nonwovens industry and have contributed to continuous growth. Examples of recent developments in our machinery are the Hyperlayer, Feeder VRS-P and the DILO Compact Line.

The HyperLayer was designed on the principle of the camelback crosslapper and completely revised. The kinematic solution of this crosslapper transports and lays down the web very precisely and is especially suited for very light webs, layering only few layers. It realizes highest production speeds (web infeed speed up to 200 m/min) at a precise laydown with a minimum of draft.

The new card feeder VRS-P combines the principles of a volumetric, precisely charged feeding with the characteristics of a vibration chute feeder and saves a conventional large trunk. This results in a better and more homogeneous distribution of the flocks and the ceiling height of the building is no more a limiting factor. A vacuumed delivery apron condenses and homogenizes the fibre flock matt. Additional control flaps homogenize the fibre distribution over the working width. On the whole this results in a significantly better flock matt and consequently in a better felt quality.

The Dilo Compact Line (DCL) was first presented 2015 and has since then been successfully used in industry and research. It meets the requirement for the production of small amounts of high quality felts made from special fibres like carbon fibre, ceramic or Teflon. Very interesting topics like the recycling of carbon fibres are already researched on these lines in various projects. With a working width of the compact carding machine of 1.1 m and a layering width of 2.2 m, only 60 m2 of space is required for the installation.

