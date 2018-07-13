Valmet To Supply A Third Advantage Tissue Production Line To Lila Group In Turkey

ESPOO, Finland — July 13, 2018 — Valmet will supply a complete Valmet Advantage DCT 200 tissue line to the Turkish tissue manufacturer Lila Group in Corlu, 100 km west of Istanbul. The TM3 line will be equipped with all state-of-the-art options available including stock-preparation and an extensive automation package to achieve production with high efficiency and low energy consumption. Start-up is planned for 2020.

Valmet has previously delivered two Advantage DCT 200 tissue lines to the same mill. TM1 started up in 2007 and TM2 in 2012. In addition to the new tissue line, Lila Group also ordered a rebuild of their TM1 and TM2 to Advantage ViscoNip press configuration.

The orders were included in Valmet’s second quarter of 2018 orders received. The value of the order will not be disclosed.

“For us it is important to collaborate with a supplier who understands our demands and has the capability to deliver equipment that can meet our targets for efficient production, low energy consumption and high tissue quality. From our experience, we know that Valmet provides the best technology for our needs. In addition to the new tissue machine, we also have high expectations to improve our operations on TM1 and TM2 with the rebuild of the press sections,” says Orhan Ogucu, Chairman of Lila Group.

“The Valmet Advantage DCT 200 concept with the Advantage ViscoNip press has become standard in the Turkish tissue market. We are happy to once again be trusted as a partner, supporting Lila Group’s expansion plans and are looking forward to working together realizing their targets,” says Björn Magnus, Sales Director, EMEA, Valmet.

Technical information about the delivery

Valmet’s tissue machine delivery will comprise of a complete Advantage DCT 200 tissue production line with stock preparation equipment and the Advantage tissue technology. The scope will also include an extensive automation package with DCS, QCS and Softness sensor. Start-up, commissioning and training are also part of the delivery.

The new machine TM3 will add a capacity of 70,000 tons of tissue products for the domestic and export market.

