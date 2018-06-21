Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Produces First Roll Of Pure Dragon Silk Fabric For U.S. Army

ANN ARBOR, Mich.— June 21, 2018 — Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (“Company”), the leading developer of spider silk based fibers announces today that it has just finished the production of its first roll of pure Dragon Silk fabric, marking the first time that the Company’s proprietary recombinant spider silk fibers were used to create a 100% pure woven silk fabric.

The Company is now preparing to assemble the Dragon Silk material into finalized ballistic shoot packs, per the U.S. Army specifications. This material is destined for ballistic performance testing, under the Company’s contract with the U.S. Army, to evaluate its potential for protective apparel applications.

“Dragon Silk, which started as a simple idea in the lab for a better performing silk, is now on the verge of demonstrating its capability to provide lifesaving performance blended with high flexibility and user comfort,” said Jon Rice COO. “What a proud moment for the Company and all of our employees, as we prepare to process this first roll of Dragon Silk fabric into test samples for the U.S. Army and to assess its ability to assist in protecting the brave men and women of our armed forces, who dedicate themselves to protecting all of us.”

The Company previously developed sample products, in pure and blended knit configurations using its Monster Silk materials, including shirts and gloves. Today’s announcement marks the first time the Company’s newer and stronger Dragon Silk will be transitioned into an end product.

