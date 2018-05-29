Tarps Now® Launches New Lines Of Military Grade Tarps And Fabrics

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. — May 16, 2018 — Due to increasing need for Military Grade tarps, covers and fabrics meeting the specifications of the military branches, as well as State, Federal and municipal governmental agencies,Tarps Now® is pleased to announce the release of military grade tarps and covers that are engineered to meet the specifications that includes A-A-55308, A-A-59403, A-A-59708, CCC-C-419, CCC-C-422, CCC-C-428, CCC-C-432, CCC-C-439, CCC-C-442, CCC-C-443, CCC-D-950, MIL-C-10799, MIL-C-20696, MIL-C-43006, MIL-C-43128, MIL-C-43627, MIL-C-44103, MIL-C-788, MIL-PRF-20696, A-A-59403, A-A-549403A.

In addition to the new lines meeting Military Tarp specifications, Tarps Now® is also pleased to announce the release of tarps and covers meeting the needs of the United States Forestry Service which includes: (5100-86), MIL-C-3953, MIL-C-7219, MIL-C-10799, MIL-C-12369, MIL-C-43128, MIL-C-43734, MIL-C-43734D, Class 3, MIL-C-43375, NFPA-701, SS-481, SS-482, CPAI-63, CPAI-84.

The new lines of military grade tarps and fabrics are Made in the USA and are engineered to cover sensitive equipment, create weather-resistance outdoor tents, and secure and protect large items during transportation. These high-quality military grade tarps and covers are flexible, waterproof and flame retardant, as well as resistant to tearing, abrasions and resistant to Ultra-Violet light damage. For applications requiring military grade fabric, rolls are now sold in lengths of 50 to hundred yards.

Posted May 29, 2018

Source: Tarps Now®