FSC Certification Awarded To Mogul South Carolina Nonwovens

GRAY COURT, SC — May 21, 2018 — Mogul South Carolina Nonwovens announced today that it has earned the Forest Stewardship Council™ (FSC®) Chain-of-Custody (CoC) certification [FSC®-C137808] from the Rainforest Alliance. Mogul pursued the certification in alignment with its corporate sustainability objectives to participate in environmental stewardship through efficient use of energy, reduction of waste and emissions, and maintenance of the good health, safety and well-being of its employees.

“As an FSC certified nonwovens manufacturer, we can immediately serve our customers who seek the value of guaranteeing that our materials can come from certified and responsibly managed forestlands. Using FSC certified fibers, many of which are also biodegradable and compostable, allows Mogul to meet a growing market demand,” commented Jonathan Layer, Business Development Manager – Americas for Mogul SC.

To become FSC certified, Mogul chose the Rainforest Alliance, an international nonprofit conservation organization and the world’s leading certifier of forestlands to the FSC standards.

Added Darryl Fournier, president of Mogul South Carolina Nonwovens, “The Forest Stewardship Council is the global standard-setter in responsible forest management, and Mogul is proud to partner with the FSC and the Rainforest Alliance as part of our long-term commitment to sustainability.”

Posted May 21, 2018

Source: Mogul South Carolina Nonwovens