Techtextil North America And Texprocess Americas Boast Expanded Agenda Packed With Special Features

ATLANTA — April 18, 2018 — In just over one month, the 15th edition of Techtextil North America and the fourth edition of Texprocess Americas will return to Atlanta. The co-located events will be held in Hall B at the Georgia World Congress Center and feature 500+ exhibitors from across the globe representing all aspects of the technical textiles, nonwovens, sewn products, textile technology and equipment sectors.

In addition to industry-leading companies from around the world showcasing their latest products and technological advancements, the joint schedule includes a wealth of special feature and interest areas that are not to be missed.

Premier Symposium Sessions

Techtextil North America and Texprocess Americas are each hosting eight symposium sessions with additional bonus opportunities, which will include two lunch n’ learn style sessions as well as talks held on the show floor. These sessions are presented by industry experts throughout the technical textile, nonwovens and sewn product equipment industries. Session topics include:

Techtextil North America:

Emerging and New Developments in Nonwovens

New Fiber Technologies

Smart Textiles

Technical Textiles: Enabling Future Mobility in Electric & Smart Cars

Texprocess Americas:

Automation, Smart Machines and Robotics in Sewn Products Manufacturing

Wearable Tech and Textiles: Communication through Clothing?

Tariffs, Duties and Barriers – Oh My!

Tech Talks

The success of Tech Talks at Techtextil North America 2017 warrants its return in 2018. For three days, the Nonwoven’s Institute will host complimentary daily mini sessions covering innovations in technical textiles and nonwovens. And for the first time, Texprocess Americas will also feature its own Tech Talks, powered by The Fashion Institute of Technology in collaboration with Voice of Insiders.

All show attendees will have the opportunity to attend these daily mini sessions covering a variety of topics pertaining to sewn products and their development. Tech Talks both Texprocess Americas and Techtextil North America are first come first serve and will be held on the show floor.

Networking Reception

For the first time ever, Techtextil North America and Texprocess Americas are hosting a joint networking reception, open to all show attendees. With the purchase of a $65 ticket (price will increase onsite), party-goers will enjoy food, drinks and live entertainment – all in a fun and relaxed environment to network with colleagues and exhibitors from both events.

The Graduate Student Poster Program

The poster program highlights research done by graduate students from the top textile engineering, manufacturing and design programs in the country. This year‘s participants come from North Carolina State University’s College of Textiles, The University of Georgia, and The University of Oklahoma. The program provides a forum for students to present and discuss their latest research, meet with peers who have related interests, and introduce themselves to more senior members in the field. For potential employers, the program presents a unique glimpse into the industry’s top academic programs and up-and-coming talent.

High-Tex from Germany

66 companies from the German textile, textile-machinery and garment-technology industries will show their products and services at the ‘High-Tex from Germany’ exhibition, located on the Techtextil North America show floor. The pavilion will feature German manufacturers of high-performance textiles and fibres, machines for processing technical textiles spanning the entire textile manufacturing and processing chain, and will include its own set of lectures, demonstrations and multi-media presentations.

20th Century Fox’s The Greatest Showman Costumes Brought To You By Gerber Technology

Texprocess Americas 2018 will feature replicas of the costumes from the new film The Greatest Showman brought to you by Gerber Technology. Gerber combined forces with Global Garment Engineering and 20th Century Fox to replicate costumes worn by Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya in the film The Greatest Showman. By leveraging Gerber’s integrated digital solutions, the replicas can now be done in a fraction of the time and at a much lower cost.

Micro-Factory Collaboration Project featuring the Omron Autonomous Mobile Robot

Attendees will have the chance to see how a modern micro-factory can address the need for mass customization in an efficient, cost effective, and socially-conscious manner, right on the show floor. The multi-exhibitor collaboration will show how to quickly and efficiently go from design to production, and concept to consumer through demonstrations in product design, digital printing, automated vision-aided cutting, material transport and robotic sewing.

Data will be passed seamlessly from system-to-system, automating the workflow, minimizing the need for human interaction helping to improve quality, reduce costs, and improve time to market. Participating companies include Gerber Technology, Henderson Sewing Machine Co., Kornit Digital, Nextwave, and Zund America, Inc.

See all of this and more at Techtextil North America and Texprocess Americas 2018. Pre-sale pricing is currently available, prices will increase on site.

Posted April 18, 2017

Source: Messe Frankfurt North America