DiloGroup Put Into Operation The Latest Carding Technology At Kisbu Group

EBERBACH, Germany — April 6, 2018 — DiloGroup has put into operation a newly developed high capacity carding installation of 3,800 millimeters working width including MultiFeed card feeding and DON dosing opener at Kisbu A.S. in Muratli/Tekirdag, Turkey.

The fiber preparation stage includes Baltromix fibre opening, carding willow and a Mixmaster fiber blending installation of DiloTemafa.

The carding installation is followed by a water entanglement line, various dryers, automatic

production control system as well as cutting and winding equipment.

The complete line has been designed to produce technical products using different raw

materials.

The products of the new line may be used in the following applications: medicine, hygiene,

industrial and automotive.

KisbuGroup was founded in 1978. Since then they have extended successfully into the

textile, synthetic materials and construction industries and in 1997 Kisbu started producing

nonwovens.

In the nonwovens sector the following products are available: PP Spunbond (SS, SMMS), thermal/chemical bonding, PE castfilm extrusion, coating, hotmelt lamination and printing.

The new nonwoven line delivered by DiloGroup in 2017 has started production successfully.

Posted April 10, 2018

Source: Dilo Group