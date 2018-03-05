LEER Latitude Soft Trifold Cover Now Available

ELKHART, Ind. — March 5, 2018 — For pickup owners seeking the convenience and value of a soft-folding cover, LEER® introduces the Latitude™ tonneau. The new Latitude is designed to deliver maximum convenience – quick and easy to install, use and remove – and is available now from LEER dealers throughout North America.

The Latitude tonneau features the patent-pending Cync™ latching system. This exclusive LEER design allows the cover to be opened from either side of the truck bed with just one hand. The Cync latching system assures the cover is secure, is easily accessible, and can be closed even when the tailgate is up.

Additional Latitude features include:

A built-in self-tensioning system to keep the cover tight.

Convenient no-drill design for quick, easy, one-person installation or removal.

Sturdy nylon security snaps to prevent the cover from separating from the truck even under severe weather conditions.

Convex support frame and beveled edges for efficient water management.

Easily-adjustable buckles to secure the cover when open.

“Customers are going to love the innovations we’ve designed into the Latitude, such as auto tensioning and the advanced Cync latching system,” said Kathy Adams, vice president of marketing and new product development. “The new Latitude tonneau is perfect for pickup owners who place a premium on convenience and usability.”

Posted March 5, 2018

Source: LEER