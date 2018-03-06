Jones Nonwovens Says Farewell To President Of Sales, Congratulates New Vice President Of Sales For Mattress Division

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — March 6, 2018 — Jones Nonwovens, manufacturer of engineered nonwoven components to the construction of quality mattresses and nonwovens used for acoustical and thermal insulation, has announced Andrew Dailey as the new vice president of sales for the mattress division, while also wishing current President of Sales, Kenny Oliver, well after his years of service to Jones.

Oliver, a well-respected and long-time leader in the fiber and mattress supply industries, has accepted the position of CEO for Norman Paschall Company (NPC). Jones is delighted for Oliver to take advantage of this opportunity as this transition will find him back to his early career roots. Oliver’s first interaction with Jones Family of Companies was as a supplier representing NPC, where he supplied fiber to Jones Fiber’s flagship operation in Memphis.

In concert with this announcement, Andrew Dailey, currently vice president of sales, will assume the key role of leading the sales team and managing customer relationship development for Jones Nonwovens. Dailey began a two-year transition process moving to the Nonwovens operation after leading the sales for the Jones Yarn spinning operation for 25 years.

“There is no replacing a Kenny Oliver; his product and market knowledge are unequalled,” Dailey said. “This is a wonderful opportunity for Kenny and he has earned it. We are excited about our new capabilities and the strategies developed to drive our business, anticipating the future trends for the mattress industry and our expansion into adjacent markets.”

In other news, Jones Nonwovens announced in Q4 of 2017 the completion of a capex project in the North Las Vegas production facility. The project expanded Jones Nonwovens’ technology base adding Airlaid nonwoven capacity. Vice President of Engineering and Quality Steve Wolf was the project leader for the expansion. The initial wave of new product launches will be a flagship part of this year’s ISPA Expo, scheduled for March 14-16 in Charlotte, N.C.

The leadership changes, capability expansion, new product development, and addition of seven Board of Director members comprised of outside industry leaders, fourth generation family members and executive leadership, are parts of continuing strategic moves which began in 2015 when Jones Family of Companies reorganized management, combining a number of function areas for the yarn spinning and nonwoven businesses.

Posted March 6, 2018

Source: Jones Family of Companies