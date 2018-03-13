INDA Unveils New Timing, Established Location And Expanded Focus For Filtration Event

CARY, N.C. — March 13, 2018 — Responding to the strong growth and established cycle in the filtration industry, INDA has announced plans for its largest-ever event dedicated to an expanded Filtration International Conference & Exposition coming February 25-27, 2020, to Navy Pier in Chicago.

“We are expanding our vision for the future of our important Filtration Expo by providing industry participants from around the world with great new potential to exhibit, learn and meet with others in the industry at a global event in North America,” said INDA President Dave Rousse.

INDA announced the following enhancements to further energize the powerful event:

New Timing: The Filtration International Conference & Exposition will be held every 18 months, instead of once a year, for greater appeal to the global market and complement the timing of the major European filtration event. This means that after Filtration 2018 in Philadelphia this October 2-4, there will be no Filtration Expo in the fall of 2019, as it will jump to February 2020.

Established Location: The event will be held exclusively at the Navy Pier in Chicago rather than rotating locations.

Expanded Focus: Filtration Expo will expand its focus beyond nonwovens and fully embrace the broad cross section of engineered media, filtration & separation technologies, filter making equipment, and other equipment related to the manufacture, testing and monitoring of filters and their environment.

“We believe these changes will position this event as a “must attend” for global filtration industry companies needing a focal point in North America,” Rousse said. “While filtration is a part of many industry shows, there is no other show in the U.S. dedicated exclusively to filtration. Filtration Expo will appeal across a broader spectrum of the filtration market, going beyond nonwoven media.”

Filtration 2018 Not to Be Missed

More than 1,400 attendees and 140-plus exhibitors attended Filtration 2017 and INDA is expecting another strong turnout across all industry segments for Filtration 2018, October 2-4, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia. Online registration is now open at: http://www.inda.org/events/filt18/.

Both the 2018 and the 2020 Filtration Expo’s will provide valuable conference and educational program content and create a vibrant forum for exhibitors to highlight innovative products and services serving all filtration sectors and to create business connections on the exposition floor. The one-and-a-half day acclaimed Nonwoven Filter Media Training Course prior to the exposition will be offered at the 2018 Filtration Expo.

“This change in cycle timing and event scope will support the establishment of a more practical rhythm for the two major events supporting this important industry on each continent,” said Rousse. “We will now be in sync with the European event, not overlapping, with plenty of time between for exhibitors to display at both and for attendees to revisit meeting needs.”

Posted March 13, 2018

Source: INDA