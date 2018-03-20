Call For Papers Announced For Global Composites Conference

ARLINGTON, Va. — March 20th, 2018 — The Global Composites Conference, jointly hosted by NetComposites and the American Composites Manufacturers Association (AMCA), will take place at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas June 27-28, 2018.

Final abstracts are now being accepted on subjects relating to the advancements and use of composite materials worldwide to include, but not limited to:

Global composites industry trends;

Global composites technology trends;

Building global networks;

Finance and investment in the composites industry;

Expanding into new territories; and

Global sales and marketing, quality management and workforce.

Presentations will reach an international audience of professional end-users, decision makers, consultants and divisional heads.

Please submit a 250-word abstract via the form below and educate visitors on high growth areas such as the United States, China, Brazil and the Middle East.

The closing date for abstracts is March 29, 2018 and these can be submitted online via http://globalcompositesconference.com/call-for-papers.

Sponsorship and exhibition packages are still available in a variety of packages to suit all budgets, providing an opportunity to engage with the conference audience, whilst benefiting from added online presence.

Source: The American Composites Manufacturers Association (ACMA)