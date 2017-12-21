Registration Has Officially Opened For Techtextil North America And Texprocess Americas 2018

ATLANTA — December 21, 2017 — Registration for the 15th edition of Techtextil North America, and the fourth edition of Texprocess Americas is now open. The 2018 events will take place May 22-24 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia. The co-located shows are known for creating a dynamic synergy between industries, and show the largest technical textiles, nonwovens, textile machinery, sewn products and equipment offering in the United States.

The events bring together product innovators, industry associations and research institutions to deliver a robust offering of networking and educational opportunities. With 500+ exhibiting companies, international media outlets and pavilions representing Germany, Italy, Taiwan, Belgium, China and Supply Chain USA to name a few, both visitors and exhibitors alike gain exposure to new opportunities and outlets to market their businesses.

The co-located events will bring decision makers from all of the major industries that touch technical textiles, sewn products, their equipment and technology together in one place to experience the latest in innovation. Techtextil North America and Texprocess Americas are expected to draw visitors in the realm of top industry executives, buyers, engineers, technical directors, plant managers, product development managers, and more.

The 2016 events hosted over 500 exhibitors from 33 countries attracting over 9,000 visitors.

“Each year, the co-location of Techtextil North America and Texprocess Americas provides a diverse offering of products, services and technologies that represent the entire value chain for technical textiles and sewn products. We look forward to returning to Atlanta with an expanded show agenda and even more features and networking opportunities for visitors to take advantage of,” said Dennis Smith, President of Messe Frankfurt, Inc.

Program Highlights

Press Tour: During Techtextil North America and Texprocess Americas, organized tours will be conducted to visit exhibitor booths who have submitted exceptional new technologies and products. Photographers and journalists from a variety of trade press will be invited to attend, and follow-up activities facilitated by the Show Team to ensure maximum exposure.

Premier Symposia: The highly-acclaimed symposia give attendees the opportunity to listen and learn from industry leaders and subject matter experts as they discuss some of the most pivotal advancements in research and technology and shed light on the current global economic state and its effects across industries. Those who purchase symposium passes will attend sessions on today’s hot topics including smart textiles, advancements in nonwovens, new technology and its integration across industries, manufacturing and reshoring, cutting and sewing floor innovations, testing and regulatory expectations, and more.

Graduate Program: A must visit show floor attraction is the annual Graduate Student Poster Program Posters. Graduate students from around the world will have a platform to share their research findings with peers and potential employers/sponsors. Students have the ability to present their research in front of a captive audience during the three days of Tech Talks, which will be located on the floor of each show.

Networking Reception: For the first time in show history, Techtextil North America and Texprocess Americas will hold a joint reception open to both exhibitors and visitors. With the goal of encouraging more networking and business interactions across shows, the reception will take place on the evening of Wednesday, May 23rd and provide ticketholders with food, drinks and entertainment. Tickets are currently available as an add-on to all registration types, and will be available for purchase on-site for an increased price.

Early bird registration is $50 for a 3-day exhibition hall pass and $450 or $600 for a 1 or 2 day symposium pass until May 20, 2018. Visitors are encouraged to register in advance to ensure minimal wait times on-site for their badge. Networking Reception does have a capacity limit, so all parties are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance.

Source: Messe Frankfurt, Inc.