Techtextil/Texprocess 2018: Advisory Council for World-Class Symposiums Announced

ATLANTA — October 31 2017 — Collocated Techtextil North America & Texprocess Americas return to Atlanta with interactive, educational programming facilitated by leading industry experts from across the globe.

The largest and best technical textiles, nonwovens, machinery, sewn products and equipment trade show in the Americas will be held May 22-24, 2018, at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. Industry experts will gather together for the Techtextil North America and Texprocess Americas Symposiums to share their research and advancements with visitors from across the globe.

The events are once again co-located on one show floor, creating a dynamic synergy for exhibitors and visitors alike. Each badge will permit entrance to both shows, granting visitors access to a vast array of products, technologies and solutions from areas in technical textiles, durable nonwovens, sewn product equipment, software, and more.

The 2018 Symposium programs are currently being developed by leading industry experts to provide the latest product innovations, machinery and processes across verticals – with insights into industry trends, challenges brought on by emerging technology and how to keep stride in an ever-growing, global business landscape. The Symposiums will each run eight paid educational sessions over the course of the three day event, with the opportunity for additional, complimentary bonus sessions to be announced in conjunction with trade show floor activities.

Throughout the conference, visitors will have the opportunity to learn from industry experts on topics pertaining to, but not limited to: smart textiles, advancements in nonwovens, new technology and its integration, manufacturing and reshoring, cutting and sewing floor techniques, testing and regulatory expectations, and more.

Techtextil North America Symposium Advisory Council Board Members:

Jan Beringer, Hohenstein Institute

Margaret Bishop, Fashion Institute of Technology

Magali Brown, NICCA Chemicals

Sam Buff, Textile Technology Center at Gaston College

Dr. Wei Gao, North Carolina State University

Dr. Behnam Pourdeyhimi, The Nonwovens Institute

Dr. Gang Sun, University of California, Davis

Texprocess Americas Symposium Advisory Council Board Members:

Mel Berzack, Sewn Products Equipment Co.

Yoram Burg, EFI OptiTex USA, Inc.

Mike Fralix, [TC]²

Dave Gardner, SPESA

Ed Gribbon, Alvanon, Inc.

Mark Hatton, American & Efird

Frank Henderson, Henderson Sewing Machine Co., Inc.

Kilara Le, LMI Consulting

Nina McCormack, Dürkopp Adler America, Inc.

Sam Simpson, Gerber Technology, Inc.

Posted October 31, 2017

Source: Messe Frankfurt Inc.