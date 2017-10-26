Supreme Corporation Welcomes Drew Watson as Southeast Market Manager for Tuff-N-Lite® Brand

HICKORY, NC — October 26, 2017 — Supreme Corporation, manufacturer of high-tech personal protective gear, today announced that Drew Watson has joined the company as Southeast Market Manager for its Tuff-N-Lite® brand of Safety Gear and Personal Protective Equipment (“PPE”).

In this role, Watson is responsible for supporting existing distributors and growing Supreme’s customer network in the southeast. This region has been rapidly expanding due to the high concentration of Flat Glass and Coated Glass manufacturing, which heavily relies on Supreme’s Tuff-N-Lite® brand of personal safety gear for its employees.

Watson comes to Supreme Corporation with over nine years of experience in sales management, most recently in his role with Versatex PVC Trim as the Market Development Specialist. Prior to Versatex, Watson led a team of 30 store managers as a District Manager for Rite Aid Corporation.

“Expanding our sales team is a direct response to the high level of growth and innovation that we are achieving with our Tuff-N-Lite® products,” said Matt Kolmes, CEO of Supreme Corporation. “Drew brings a knowledge of operational excellence and a focus on building quality customer relationships, that echo Supreme’s vision for growth. Through recognizing and recruiting top-notch talent, we are adding expertise and experience that continue to drive sales and momentum for the years ahead.”

Watson graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Operations Management from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington. He reports to Kolmes and is based in Nashville, TN.

Source: Supreme Corporation