Rockline Industries Donates 11,000 Cases Of Personal Care Products To Hurricane Relief Efforts

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — October 16, 2017 — Rockline Industries, a leading manufacturer of coffee filters and consumer, health care, industrial and institutional wet wipes, has donated more than 11,000 cases of personal care wet wipes to Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria relief efforts. The products were offered to help provide comfort and make personal cleanliness and household cleanup easier for the millions of people affected by three hurricanes that hit Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico.

The company facilitated donations through three nonprofit charities who are leading recovery efforts and providing relief to hurricane victims—Good360, International Aid and Sheep Dog Impact Assistance. Rockline’s contribution included a variety of wet wipes such as disposable baby wipes, facial and body care wipes, household cleaning wipes and moist tissues. Personal cleansing products are not something that families think to pack up and bring in large quantities when they are evacuating and often these comfort items run out quickly. In particular, items like baby wipes and personal cleansing wipes are in high demand.

“On behalf of all Rockline employees, I want to extend our heartfelt thoughts to all the people who have suffered tremendous loss as a result of these catastrophic hurricanes,” said company president Randy Rudolph. “It’s important for us to offer support to these victims as they face the long recovery ahead.”

Posted October 16, 2017

Source: Rockline Industries