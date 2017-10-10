CHOMARAT Will Be At Kompozyt Expo In Crakow On October 11-12, 2017

LE CHEYLARD, France — October 10, 2017 — On October11-12, CHOMARAT will be at the Kompozyt Expo trade show in Crakow. Its carbon reinforcements will be used to build a kayak during a live demo with equipment manufacturer Magnum Venus Products (MVP). “This demonstration will prove that CHOMARAT reinforcements (fabrics and multiaxials) are effective in closed mould processes, like Flex Moulding, developed by MVP. The carbon fabric is easily laid up in a single step, with no need to reposition or cut it, which is a real advantage!” explains Vincent CHOLVY, Sales manager at CHOMARAT. (View the Demo at stand W68).

The Group’s distributor Polytor will also be exhibiting CHOMARAT products at its stand W41, where you can discover G-FLOW®, the structural flow-medium reinforcement developed for the infusion process, and “FX”, the latest range of adhesive reinforcements that facilitate reinforcement lay-up in the mould.

Posted October 10, 2017

Source: CHOMARAT