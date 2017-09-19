W. L. Gore & Associates Introduces High-Visibility Models Of Gore® FR Apparel For Oil And Gas Workers

ELKTON, Md. — September 19, 2017 — W. L. Gore & Associates Inc., has introduced high-visibility orange and high-visibility yellow options to its new line of GORE® FR Apparel products — performance FR outerwear garments that offer an ideal balance of protection, comfort, and durability for oil & gas workers in physically demanding and extreme environmental conditions. The new high-visibility yellow and high-visibility orange garments meet or exceed ANSI 107-15 Type R, Class 2 and CSA Z96-15, Class 2, Level 2. The full jacket and bib ensemble in hi-vis yellow or orange achieves ANSI 107-15 Type R, Class 3 and CSA Z96-15, Class 3, Level 2.

“Adding high-visibility offerings to the Gore FR Apparel portfolio brings an additional element of safety to what is already a best-in-class line of protective outerwear,” said Sean McDearmon, Sales leader for Gore FR Apparel. “Our products continue to ensure worker safety and comfort by enhancing visibility, increasing range of motion, minimizing bulk, and reducing the effects of moisture build-up across a wide range of environmental conditions and varying work rates.”

Made with GORE-TEX® PYRAD® fabric, this waterproof, windproof, breathable line of products provides an optimum combination of protection against flash-fire, petroleum, oil-based hazards, and hot liquids/steam without sacrificing comfort in a lightweight, low-bulk form.

Leveraging the same platform as Gore-Tex Fabric and utilizing Gore’s proprietary Pyrad Fabric Technology, Gore FR Apparel complies to ASTM F2733-09 and ASTM F1891-12.

Gore will be featuring the new line of Gore FR Apparel products with Gore-Tex Pyrad Fabric at the Canadian Society of Safety Engineers Conference in Halifax, CN from September 17-20, Booth #83/84 and the National Safety Council Congress in Indianapolis, Ind., on September 25-27, Booth #8450.

Posted September 19, 2017

Source:W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.