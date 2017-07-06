DiloGroup  Achieves Sales Success In Turkey

EBERBACH, Germany — July 6, 2017 — On the exhibition Techtextil in Frankfurt DiloGroup was able to conclude two orders for machine deliveries to Turkey.

One complete installation consisting of fibre preparation, card feeding MultiFeed and a wide working width card will be delivered in February 2018 to Merkas Tekstil San. ve Tic A. S. Merkas Tekstil is in the hygiene sector and produces carded respectively air-through bonded high loft nonwoven products such as Acquisition Distribution Layer (ADL), topsheet, textile edge and ATB facings for backsheet products, used e. g. in baby diapers, sanitary napkins and adult incontinence products.. Merkas delivers its products to domestic and foreign markets and increases its production capacity and variety with the aid of the new production line.

Hassan Tekstil San. ve Tic. A.S. produces nonwovens which are used e. g. in the automotive, as wipes, insulation products and geotextiles. The line consists of opening and blending equipment, a MultiFeed card feeder, MultiCard and lap drafter, DLS crosslapper and highspeed Hyperpunch needle looms in large working width. Delivery is scheduled for March 2018. With the investment in the new line Hassan Tekstil will improve the product quality and increase its production capacity.

Both companies belong to the Hassan Group.

Source: DiloGroup