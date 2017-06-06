GlenGuard FR Team Adds Industrial Laundry Veteran Ron Payne

GLEN RAVEN, N.C. — June 6, 2017 — Ron Payne has joined Glen Raven Technical Fabrics (GRTF) as a Business Development manager for the company’s GlenGuard® brand of flame-resistant and arc-resistant fabrics, which are used to make protective apparel. Payne previously held multiple sales and business development positions with G&K Services, a premiere industrial launderer and provider of protective workwear solutions. Payne also served as GM of Business Development for DriFire, a manufacturer of flame-resistant apparel, where he was responsible for oil & gas sector business development.

“Ron brings nearly two decades of experience in the flame-resistant workwear business to this new role,” said Harold Hill, President of Glen Raven Technical Fabrics. “His proximity to end-users, along with his unique understanding of the industrial laundry segment, will add great value to our team.”

Payne will manage GlenGuard’s end-user and supply-chain brand development activities, including marketing, external relations, and product education and training. Payne will be based in Longview, Texas. He joins current GRTF GlenGuard team members, Jeff Michel (VP, Protective Fabrics), Rich Lippert (Technical Director, Protective Fabrics), and Andrew Medley (Business Manager, Protective Fabrics).

GlenGuard is a flame-resistant and arc-resistant (AR/FR) fabric made by Glen Raven Technical Fabrics, a division of Glen Raven, Inc., and a global provider of innovative fabric-based solutions. With unrivaled comfort, protection, and durability, GlenGuard is the world’s most trusted AR/FR fabric solution. GlenGuard believes that when workers are more comfortable, they’ll be less likely to cheat compliance.

Source: Glen Raven Technical Fabrics (GRTF)