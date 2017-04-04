Lectra Empowers Airbag Cushion Suppliers With The Flexibility To Scale Up Their Manufacturing Footprint

PARIS — April 4, 2016 — Lectra satisfies automotive suppliers’ need to meet fluctuating demand with a newly expanded range of FocusQuantum, the state-of-the-art laser airbag cutters already implemented by market-leading airbag cushion suppliers worldwide, such as Dual, GST, HMT, Key Safety Systems, Kolon and Sumisho.

FocusQuantum FT3K — Lectra’s accessible new version of its laser cutting solution for multi-ply airbag fabric — is designed to help airbag cushion suppliers seize new business opportunities by lowering their overall manufacturing costs. Featuring a single cutting head and 3 kW laser source, the new model places the solution’s advanced technology within the reach of a greater number of manufacturers.

FocusQuantum FT3K also offers the possibility of satisfying increased production volumes with an on-site upgrade. The more powerful configuration features a second 3 kW laser source and second cutting head for an increase in productivity of up to 65% without the need to build new facilities or expand an existing plant. Upon completion of the upgrade, airbag suppliers benefit from precisely the same functionality and performance of FocusQuantum FT3K’s top-of-the-line counterpart, FocusQuantum FT6K.

The automotive airbag market is currently growing at a rate of 8-9-percent per year, as the supplier ecosystem continues to reorganize. To remain competitive, many automotive suppliers are re-evaluating their manufacturing footprint. Although they must ensure that their manufacturing sites are robust enough to meet fluctuations in demand, suppliers must also rationalize their capital expenditures.

By opening access to the high performance and capacity of integrated airbag cutting solution FocusQuantum — comprising advanced cutting preparation software and value-added consulting expertise — Lectra enables suppliers to immediately address new business opportunities while also laying the foundation for an expanded manufacturing footprint. The redesigned FocusQuantum range for multi-ply fabric also includes all-new versions of FocusQuantum Suite cutting preparation software and FocusQuantum pilot cutting software compatible with the revised equipment models.

“Having the production capacity to meet growing demand is an absolute necessity to stay in the game,” observes Céline Choussy Bedouet, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Lectra. “That is why Lectra has expanded its multi-ply fabric cutting range, providing automotive airbag suppliers with the flexibility to scale up production and maintain their position on a continually evolving market.”

Posted April 4, 2016

Source: Lectra